202
Home » National News » Fight at California funeral…

Fight at California funeral ends in deadly shooting

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 7:11 pm 01/25/2019 07:11pm
Share

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A fight at a Compton funeral has ended with a deadly shooting.

Authorities say one man was killed and two other people hurt Friday afternoon outside New Holy Trinity Baptist Church.

Witnesses tell KABC-TV that an argument erupted between family members attending services for a relative who was brought there after dying in Louisiana.

Witnesses say the dispute spilled out into the back parking lot, where fists were thrown and then someone pulled a gun and began firing. Two people were shot and third was hurt in a crash.

There’s no immediate word on whether an arrest was made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500