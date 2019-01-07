Fatal shooting case against officer heads to grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The case against a white Nashville police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man is headed to a grand jury. Davidson County General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn found probable…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The case against a white Nashville police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man is headed to a grand jury.

Davidson County General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn found probable cause in an order Monday to send officer Andrew Delke’s case to the grand jury. Delke is charged in the July shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick, who had a pistol as he ran from the officer.

Blackburn made the determination after several hours of testimony over two days last week. Blackburn said in her order that the evidence did not demonstrate Delke’s life was in imminent danger at the time.

“The Court is mindful of the fact that police work is stressful; that officers must make split second decisions and often act in a heroic manner,” the judge wrote. “This does not justify the pursuit of a man suspected of no crime following the trailing of a car not apparently involved in any criminal activity. The decision to pursue Mr. Hambrick on foot seems … to have been prompted by mere assumptions.”

During the hearing last week, defense attorneys said Delke followed his training and state law when he saw Hambrick had a gun and shot him from behind during a foot chase.

District Attorney Glenn Funk, meanwhile, said there were options available: He said Delke could have stopped, sought cover and called for help. Funk compared the arguments of Delke’s attorneys to the defense used at the Nuremberg trials to explain Nazi leaders’ behavior: that they were just following their training.

According to an arrest affidavit issued in September, Delke pulled into an apartment parking lot and mistook a car for one he had been following while looking for stolen vehicles and known juvenile offenders. Several people were in the area at the time, including Hambrick, who began to run, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Delke believed Hambrick may have been connected to the car he thought might be stolen, and he chased him and yelled at him to stop. It says Delke shot Hambrick in the back, torso and the back of his head. A fourth shot missed him.

Hambrick’s death sparked an outcry that led to a November ballot question asking Tennessee voters to approve the creation of a citizen oversight board for the police force. The measure passed by a wide margin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.