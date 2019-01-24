Family kicked off American Airline flight due to complaints about body odor

Yossi and Jennie Adler, along with their 1-year-old daughter, said they were forced off a flight from Miami to Detroit on Wednesday because passengers said they smelled bad.

(MIAMI) — A family vacationing in Miami said they were booted from an American Airlines flight this week due to complaints about their odor.

The couple, along with their 1-year-old daughter, said they were escorted off the plane and told to book another flight due to several complaints, according to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV.

“All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Yossi Adler told WPLG-TV in an interview from Miami International Airport on Thursday.

“There’s no body odor that we have. There’s nothing wrong with us,” he added. “I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth.”

Airline officials also told them that their luggage would be taken off the plane, but the couple said it never happened.

“They have our car seat, stroller, everything,” Jennie Adler said. “We stopped several people in the airport and, it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling.”

American Airlines confirmed the family’s story in a statement on Thursday and said it planned to cover their hotel and meal expenses for the night.

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor,” the airline told WPLG. “They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

The Adlers said they made it home to Detroit late Thursday and were reunited with their luggage.

