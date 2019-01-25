202
Republican in undecided Congress race fighting health scare

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 4:02 pm 01/25/2019 04:02pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Republican candidate in the nation’s last undecided congressional election says he’s in the hospital recovering from infections attacking his internal organs.

Mark Harris said in a Facebook statement Friday that what he called “a relatively uncommon form of strep bacteria” infected his bloodstream and liver. Campaign spokesman Jason Williams confirmed the post’s authenticity but refused to say where Harris is being treated.

Harris said he was stricken more than a week ago with what seemed like bronchitis. He says he’s improving with rest and fluids.

A reconstituted state elections board is expected to hold a hearing next month into whether Harris narrowly won the 9th Congressional District race in November over Democrat Dan McCready. Officials are investigating allegations that a worker for Harris’ campaign committed fraud involving mail-in ballots.

