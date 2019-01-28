El Chapo tells judge he won’t testify at US trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The infamous drug lord known as El Chapo has told a judge he won’t testify at his U.S. trial. Joaquin Guzman said in court Monday that he reached the decision after…

NEW YORK (AP) — The infamous drug lord known as El Chapo has told a judge he won’t testify at his U.S. trial.

Joaquin Guzman said in court Monday that he reached the decision after consulting with his attorneys. The announcement came on the same day the government rested a case that began in mid-November.

The defense was expected to call two short witnesses Tuesday. Closing arguments were set to begin Wednesday.

Earlier Monday, the actor who played Guzman in the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico” caused a minor stir by visiting the trial as a spectator. Guzman cracked a smile when Alejandro Edda was pointed out to him.

Cooperators who spent time with Guzman have testified that he dreamed of having either a movie or book made about his life story.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.