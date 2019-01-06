202.5
Home » National News » Drugmakers seek sanctions over…

Drugmakers seek sanctions over ’60 Minutes’ comments

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 12:27 pm 01/06/2019 12:27pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Several drug manufacturers targeted in lawsuits over the opioid crisis have asked a federal judge in Cleveland to sanction Ohio’s governor-elect and two other lawyers for statements they made in recent television interviews.

Cleveland.com reports the motion filed Friday says statements by Republican Attorney General and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and the others on an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes” were calculated to taint potential jury pools.

DeWine and the other two attorneys were part of a Dec. 16 segment on litigation over the role of pharmaceutical companies in the deadly opioid crisis.

Among topics explored by correspondent Bill Whitaker were potential damages and a data set collected by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

DeWine is declining to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500