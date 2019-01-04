202.5
DeVos undergoes surgery after breaking bone in bike accident

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 4:36 pm 01/04/2019 04:36pm
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a student town hall at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone suffered in a cycling accident.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos is resting at home after the Thursday surgery. She is expected to recover fully. The spokeswoman did not immediately answer questions about the accident or the nature of DeVos’ injury.

A schedule released by the department says only that DeVos has no public events this week. She splits time between Washington and her home state of Michigan. The spokeswoman said DeVos will be staying in daily contact with the department while she recovers.

