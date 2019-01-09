202.5
Home » National News » Detroit man pleads guilty…

Detroit man pleads guilty in daughter’s crash-related death

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 12:07 pm 01/09/2019 12:07pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 47-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas also pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree child abuse and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16. He will be sentenced Jan. 24.

Thomas had been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, operating under the influence, marijuana possession and having an open container.

DeSandra Thomas died July 15 after her father crashed into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. When she went for help, another driver struck her, killing the girl instantly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500