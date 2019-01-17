202
Deputy fired, 9 released from jail after false drug arrests

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 5:41 am 01/17/2019 05:41am
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy has been fired, and nine people he arrested on drug charges have been released from jail.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder announced Deputy Steven O’Leary’s termination during a news conference Tuesday.

The sheriff didn’t release any information about the nine people arrested. He said in three separate cases, O’Leary reported positive field tests for drugs, but those substances came back from laboratory testing lacking any narcotics.

O’Leary has made 80 drug-related arrests in the 11 months he worked for the sheriff’s office. Snyder says detectives combing through all those reports to make sure there aren’t any other discrepancies.

No charges were immediately filed against O’Leary. Snyder says a charge of official misconduct is possible.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

