Deputies find 3 bodies at home, searching for suspect

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 4:49 pm 01/25/2019 04:49pm
CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re searching for whoever killed two men and a woman at a Florida home.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Seminole County deputies found the bodies Friday morning after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff’s office to request a well-being check. Officials didn’t immediately say how they died.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma says there were no signs of a break-in at the Chuluota home, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer. Deputies were looking a person of interest, 29-year-old Grant Amato. They say he could be driving a white Honda Accord that was missing from the house. Officials believe Amado might be in the Orlando area.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the victims.

Chuluota is located northeast of Orlando.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

