Columbus settling suit by pair arrested with Stormy Daniels

January 25, 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a settlement of a federal lawsuit filed by two women arrested along with adult film actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club last year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters will split $150,000 once the settlement is approved.

The women, who worked at the club, claimed they suffered emotional distress when they were arrested in what they say was a politically motivated sting operation by the Columbus police vice unit in July. Charges were dropped against Panda and Walters a week later. Charges also were dropped against Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Clifford, who says Donald Trump paid her $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up an affair, sued Columbus vice officers this month.

