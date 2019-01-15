202.5
Home » National News » Chicken truck fire in…

Chicken truck fire in tunnel under Atlanta airport runway

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 8:05 am 01/15/2019 08:05am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A tractor-trailer loaded with 20 tons (18 metric tons) of frozen chicken caught fire in a highway tunnel under an Atlanta airport runway, closing both runway and tunnel.

WSB-TV reports that crews found both tunnel and runway in good shape, and traffic resumed Monday morning while a crew worked to remove the big rig.

The station reported the fire about 4:30 a.m., and Interstate 285 began reopening about 6:15 a.m. It says the driver saw the fire, pulled over, and got out of the truck.

The tunnel runs under the fifth runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport’s office of public affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for more information.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500