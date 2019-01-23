Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan

202
By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 4:29 pm 01/23/2019 04:29pm
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood and husband Mike Fisher announced the birth of their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in a post on Instagram. The 35-year-old singer posted photos of the newborn, who she said was born early Monday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carrie Underwood says her heart is full after the arrival of her second son.

The country superstar posted photos of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and her son Isaiah with the newborn, who she said was born early Monday. Her post states “his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle.”

The seven-time Grammy winner Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, named him Jacob Bryan Fisher. The former “American Idol” winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

The 35-year-old singer is scheduled to go on tour this spring and last year released her latest album, “Cry Pretty,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

