Carell, ‘Office’ producers reteam for ‘Space Force’ comedy

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 2:46 pm 01/16/2019 02:46pm
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, Steve Carell arrives at the premiere of "Beautiful Boy" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Carell will reunite with his creative team from "The Office," Greg Daniels and Howard Klein, for the new Netflix comedy series "Space Force." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Carell is starring in a new workplace comedy that could be out of this world.

Netflix said Wednesday that Carell is re-teaming with “The Office” producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein on the series “Space Force.”

It’s about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space, the streaming service said.

The premise is grounded in reality: Last year, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to form a Space Command aimed at the creation of a Space Force branch.

Carell and Daniels are the sitcom’s co-creators and will serve as executive producers along with Klein.

Daniels co-created NBC’s 2015-13 “The Office,” based on the original Ricky Gervais-Stephen Merchant U.K. mockumentary series.

