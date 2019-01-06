California highway closed by mudslides, motorists trapped

202.5
By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 11:55 am 01/06/2019 11:55am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A winter storm unleashed mudslides in Southern California wildfire burn areas and trapped motorists on a major highway, and the northern part of the state is bracing for more wet weather.

Saturday’s deluge loosened hillsides in Malibu where a major fire burned last year, clogging the Pacific Coast Highway with mud and debris.

The scenic route remains closed Sunday as crews tow away trapped cars and clear lanes. No injuries are reported.

Rainfall caused delays Saturday at San Francisco International Airport.

Forecasters say another strong system will bring rain and snow to Northern California beginning late Sunday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain roads, where up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow could fall in the Sierra Nevada

Scattered showers are expected across greater Los Angeles.

