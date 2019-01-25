202
Bulger’s siblings lay claim to slain gangster’s estate

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 6:43 pm 01/25/2019 06:43pm
FILE - This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. James "Whitey" Bulger's siblings are laying claim to the slain Boston gangster's estate as his lawyer plans to seek a wrongful death suit against the federal government. The Boston Herald reports that former Massachusetts Senate President William Bulger, his brother and three sisters have been listed as beneficiaries of Bulger's estate. The Bulger family claims the estate is currently worth nothing, but the families of his many victims say any future settlement should be divided among them. (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Whitey Bulger’s siblings are laying claim to the slain Boston gangster’s estate as his lawyer plans to seek a wrongful death suit against the federal government.

The Boston Herald reports that former Massachusetts Senate President William Bulger, his brother and three sisters have been listed as beneficiaries of Bulger’s estate in Suffolk Probate Court filings.

The newspaper reports the estate is currently worth nothing, but Steve Davis, whose sister Debra was killed by Bulger, says any settlement stemming from Bulger’s death should be divided among the families of his victims.

The 89-year-old was murdered at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia on Oct. 30 just hours after his transfer from a Florida prison. Bulger was serving life in prison for his role in 11 murders.

