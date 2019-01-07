202.5
Boston Marathon amputee struck by car, sent to hospital

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 2:17 pm 01/07/2019 02:17pm
In this photo taken Thursday, April 14, 2016, Adrianne Haslet, a 2013 Boston Marathon survivor, speaks at a news conference, Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Boston after receiving the Patriots' Award, which is annually given to a New England-based individual, group, or organization that is patriotic, philanthropic, and inspirational, and fosters goodwill and sportsmanship. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is in the hospital after being struck by a car.

Professional dancer Adrianne Haslet posted on social media that she was struck while in a crosswalk in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood Saturday night.

Haslet posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed in a neck brace. She wrote she was “thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body.” She added that she is “completely broken.”

The driver told police he was turning and did not see Haslet because it was dark and rainy and she was wearing dark clothing.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Topics:
Adrianne Haslet boston marathon National News
