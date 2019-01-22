202
Home » National News » Blowing snow in Colorado…

Blowing snow in Colorado closes schools, highway stretches

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 10:54 am 01/22/2019 10:54am
Share

DENVER (AP) — Blowing snow and icy roads in suburban Denver and other parts of eastern Colorado have closed schools and shut down highways.

Stretches of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday, preventing travelers headed from near the Kansas border from reaching the Denver area.

Winds in some places were gusting up to 45 mph (72 kilometers per hour) and creating blizzard conditions.

The snow has been fairly light but the wind is pushing it across roadways, hurting visibility.

The storm has also shut down schools and military installations in and around Colorado Springs, including Fort Carson and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The avalanche danger was also elevated in Colorado’s mountains.

On Monday, a backcountry skier died in a slide near Aspen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500