Baby’s body found in portable cooler in Georgia

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 12:13 pm 01/07/2019 12:13pm
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a baby’s body was found in a portable cooler bag on the side of a Georgia road.

News outlets report the newborn’s body was found Sunday afternoon. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, and possibly up to a week.

Sgt. Stewart Smith says the sex of the baby could not be determined immediately.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

