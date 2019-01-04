202.5
Home » National News » Authorities: Detective showed up…

Authorities: Detective showed up at homicide scene drunk

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 3:50 pm 01/04/2019 03:50pm
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Florida says it fired a detective for responding to the scene of a slaying while drunk.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it terminated Detective George Moffett Jr. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Moffett was off-duty Thursday night when he responded to a homicide scene in St. Petersburg.

Other deputies say Moffett appeared intoxicated since he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking liquor before responding to the scene.

Moffett agreed to field sobriety tests and a breath test.

The sheriff’s office says he performed poorly on the tests and had an alcohol level well above the legal limit. He was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to jail.

Court records show no attorney listed for him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500