Atlanta officer charged in wreck that led driver to lose arm

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 1:57 am 01/10/2019 01:57am
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police officer has been indicted on charges including reckless driving in a wreck that caused another driver to lose an arm.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that 27-year-old Officer Dejoira Phillips has been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in the 2018 wreck that wounded 52-year-old Lisa Williams.

Georgia State police say Phillips was responding to a 911 call that February and drove through a red light at intersection, crashing into Williams, who had a green light. Police say a building obscured the view of both drivers, who crashed into each other.

Both cars were totaled and the drivers were hospitalized. Williams sued the city months later for damages for medical expenses and suffering.

Police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown says Phillips remains on active duty.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

