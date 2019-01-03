202.5
Home » National News » At least 3 killed…

At least 3 killed in collisions on icy Oklahoma roads

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 12:25 pm 01/03/2019 12:25pm
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say at least three people have died in collisions on treacherous roads as a winter storm moves through Oklahoma and Texas.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Pittsburg County man died Wednesday evening when his pickup veered out of control on a sleet-slickened road and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig.

The patrol says two more fatalities occurred Thursday. A 76-year-old man died after his vehicle slid out of control and struck a tree in Grady County, and another motorist died in a collision along Interstate 35 in southern Oklahoma.

The identities of the victims and other details have not been released.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Friday morning for northern Texas and much of Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500