AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 12:00 am 01/13/2019 12:00am
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states

Industry wary of alternatives tries to protect a word: meat

Center where comatose woman had baby faced criminal probe

Storm punishes swath of US with snow, ice and freezing rain

2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb

Suspect in Wisconsin killings, kidnapping due in court

Criminalizing 1st-time DUIs is a tough sell in Wisconsin

Trade war’s wounded: Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes

With no new talks, LA teacher strike all but inevitable

Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting

National News
