AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states Industry wary of alternatives tries to protect a word: meat Center where comatose woman had baby faced criminal probe Storm punishes swath of US with…
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Industry wary of alternatives tries to protect a word: meat
Center where comatose woman had baby faced criminal probe
Storm punishes swath of US with snow, ice and freezing rain
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Suspect in Wisconsin killings, kidnapping due in court
Criminalizing 1st-time DUIs is a tough sell in Wisconsin
Trade war’s wounded: Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes
With no new talks, LA teacher strike all but inevitable
Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.