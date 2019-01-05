AP Top U.S. News at 6:54 a.m. EST

5 children heading to Disney killed in fiery Florida crash Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to killing captured ISIS teen Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race Wall debate obscures other struggles at the…
5 children heading to Disney killed in fiery Florida crash
Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to killing captured ISIS teen
Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race
Wall debate obscures other struggles at the border
Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ personal data
Unpaid bills, leftovers, downtime: Workers cope in shutdown
Outgoing US Interior secretary defends legacy as he leaves
Texas man charged in slayings of 3 kids, wounding of mother
Funeral will be held in California for slain police officer
New hearts forge new friendship for transplant recipients
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.