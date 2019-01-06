AP Top U.S. News at 2:21 a.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 12:00 am 01/06/2019 12:00am
Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work

National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

Police: Man, 20, charged with capital murder in girl’s death

Jerry Brown transformed California’s justice system – twice

Slain police officer called ‘American hero’ at his funeral

Officials: No tsunami expected from earthquake near Alaska

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

NAACP links earthquake signs in Oregon to white supremacy

Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to killing captured ISIS teen

Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race

