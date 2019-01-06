AP Top U.S. News at 2:21 a.m. EST

Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown Police: Man, 20, charged with capital murder in girl’s death Jerry Brown transformed California’s justice system –…
Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work
National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown
Police: Man, 20, charged with capital murder in girl’s death
Jerry Brown transformed California’s justice system – twice
Slain police officer called ‘American hero’ at his funeral
Officials: No tsunami expected from earthquake near Alaska
Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth
NAACP links earthquake signs in Oregon to white supremacy
Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to killing captured ISIS teen
Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.