AP Top U.S. News at 1:26 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 12:00 am 01/03/2019 12:00am
Young immigrants seeking refuge from abuse face denials

Snow on saguaros: Desert cities in US Southwest see freeze

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

US Catholic bishops to pray over clergy sexual abuse scandal

Mexican man charged with killing cop gets mental health exam

Sheriff: Unknown if race was factor in Texas girl’s slaying

‘Ear Hustle’ host is freed, but prison podcast will go on

Toot! Toot! New riverboat to ride Mississippi in New Orleans

3 dead after SUV crashes into river during police chase

Marine from Minnesota shot to death at Washington barracks

National News
