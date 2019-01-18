AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

Officer who shot black teen sentenced to nearly 7 years Travel industry fears damage from a long government shutdown As shutdown drags on, ‘Coast Guard City’ takes a hit Video shows Arizona officer opening fire…
Officer who shot black teen sentenced to nearly 7 years
Travel industry fears damage from a long government shutdown
As shutdown drags on, ‘Coast Guard City’ takes a hit
Video shows Arizona officer opening fire as teen runs away
‘Perfect cop’: Thousands mourn rookie California officer
Arizona is only state where tribes avoid Medicaid work rules
Feds confirm jailed Iranian TV anchor not charged with crime
Researchers come face to face with huge great white shark
Neo-Nazi publisher ordered to turn over personal information
Weekend winter storm sweeping from Midwest to New England
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.