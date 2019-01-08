202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 12:00 am 01/08/2019 12:00am
AP Exclusive: NC election fraud probed long before 2018 race

St. Louis County prosecutor mum on reopening Ferguson case

Washington governor, NY mayor push expanded health coverage

Mayor says NYC will expand health coverage to 600,000 people

The Latest: McConnell says Trump’s border plan suits reality

What air travelers should know about the government shutdown

Family seeks return of Navy veteran detained in Iran

DA: Girl made video of dad coaching her to lie about assault

Asylum seekers find it’s catch and can’t release fast enough

Lessie Brown, oldest person in the US, dies at 114

