AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 12:00 am 01/26/2019 12:00am
Black workers had long history with fed jobs before shutdown

‘Weeeee!’ Some national parks open to visitors post-shutdown

Teachers succeed by framing strikes as for common good

Search on for Louisiana man suspected in 5 deaths

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

Transgender military personnel in limbo over Trump plan

Timeline shows investigation of alleged pain meds overdosing

Economy likely to pick up, though pain may linger for some

Women make big gains in state capitols, but men still rule

APNewsBreak: Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog

National News
