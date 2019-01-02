Police: Homicides in Chicago down by nearly 100 in 2018 Garbage, feces take toll on national parks amid shutdown Texas officials have image of pickup involved in attack Changes may be ahead for criticized Georgia…
Police: Homicides in Chicago down by nearly 100 in 2018
Garbage, feces take toll on national parks amid shutdown
Texas officials have image of pickup involved in attack
Changes may be ahead for criticized Georgia election system
Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system’s edge
Washington bans anyone under 21 from buying assault rifles
AP PHOTOS: The world says goodbye to an unsettling 2018
California inmate takes unlikely path to freedom: Podcasting
Times Square crowd braves rain to bid wet welcome to 2019
US Catholic bishops to pray over clergy sexual abuse scandal
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.