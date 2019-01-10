AP Top U.S. News at 9:22 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 12:00 am 01/10/2019 12:00am
Payday without pay hits federal workers as shutdown drags on

Las Vegas police seeking soccer star’s DNA in rape case

Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations

Expert: Comatose woman may not have shown signs of pregnancy

$65.5M au pair deal would be divided up under formula

As Trump visits border, Texas landowners prepare wall fight

Government shutdown stymies immigrants’ asylum cases

Surgeons fear pelvic mesh lawsuits will spook patients

Man who fired on police station sentenced to 195 years

California governor offers $144B budget, sees big surplus

