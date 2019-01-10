AP Top U.S. News at 9:22 p.m. EST

Payday without pay hits federal workers as shutdown drags on Las Vegas police seeking soccer star’s DNA in rape case Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations Expert: Comatose woman may not have…
Payday without pay hits federal workers as shutdown drags on
Las Vegas police seeking soccer star’s DNA in rape case
Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations
Expert: Comatose woman may not have shown signs of pregnancy
$65.5M au pair deal would be divided up under formula
As Trump visits border, Texas landowners prepare wall fight
Government shutdown stymies immigrants’ asylum cases
Surgeons fear pelvic mesh lawsuits will spook patients
Man who fired on police station sentenced to 195 years
California governor offers $144B budget, sees big surplus
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.