AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:00 am 01/25/2019 12:00am
Asylum seekers worry new US policy will mean more waiting

Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported

As shutdown ends, workers have little faith about future

Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays

Decision to withhold Florida bank victim names tests new law

Experts: Decent chance Van Dyke’s sentence will be tossed

Militia members get decades in prison in Kansas bomb plot

Arizona governor urges new leaders at facility after rape

St. Louis officer charged after deadly game with revolver

Kentucky bishop apologizes for reaction to viral encounter

National News
