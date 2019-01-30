AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure AP NewsBreak: ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike Judge: PG&E put profits over wildfire safety Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii Texas inmate executed for Houston…
Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure
AP NewsBreak: ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike
Judge: PG&E put profits over wildfire safety
Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii
Texas inmate executed for Houston officer’s death
Foxconn factory jobs touted by Trump will not come to pass
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack
Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack
US secretly shipped plutonium from South Carolina to Nevada
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.