AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 12:00 am 01/30/2019 12:00am
Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure

AP NewsBreak: ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike

Judge: PG&E put profits over wildfire safety

Patients in Northwest measles outbreak traveled to Hawaii

Texas inmate executed for Houston officer’s death

Foxconn factory jobs touted by Trump will not come to pass

Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others

Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack

Rand Paul awarded more than $580K after neighbor’s attack

US secretly shipped plutonium from South Carolina to Nevada

