202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 12:00 am 01/24/2019 12:00am
Share

Suspect in Florida bank attack dreamed of hurting classmates

Belt buckles and beer: Federal shutdown hits businesses hard

Homeowner equipment caused California wine country fire

Shootings in northwest Georgia leave 4 dead, 1 wounded

Missing boy, 3, found alive in North Carolina

Official: Asylum seekers to wait in Mexico starting Friday

Suspect in 4 slayings accused of selling victims’ jewelry

Illinois office may seek new sentencing in McDonald slaying

Experts: PG&E bankruptcy likely despite positive fire report

Prosecutor won’t seek charges in teenager’s death

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500