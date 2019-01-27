AP Top U.S. News at 10:59 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 12:00 am 01/27/2019 12:00am
Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost

Louisiana murder suspect caught at grandma’s Virginia home

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

End of shutdown still leaves contract workers hanging

Transgender military personnel in limbo over Trump plan

Black workers had long history with fed jobs before shutdown

Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

‘Black Panther’ wins top honor at SAG Awards, ‘Maisel’ soars

Small Florida city honors 5 bank shooting victims with vigil

Teachers succeed by framing strikes as for common good

