AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 12:00 am 01/11/2019 12:00am
Wisconsin man arrested in teen’s abduction, parents’ deaths

The Latest: Sheriff says Wisconsin teen reunited with aunt

Federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on

Police kill armed man at Oregon school amid custody dispute

911 audio shows shock, panic after comatose woman gave birth

Florida pardons 4 black men accused of 1949 rape

Requests to bring in child brides OK’d; legal under US laws

New Florida governor suspends sheriff over school massacre

Mom of Navy vet held in Iran worried her son won’t survive

Rookie cop in Northern California ‘ambushed’ at crash scene

National News
