AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 12:00 am 01/29/2019 12:00am
Midwest cities scramble to keep homeless from dangerous cold

FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas attack that killed 58

Utility bankruptcy could be costly to wildfire victims

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten again seeks parole

US launches plan for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

San Diego County provides building to shelter asylum seekers

Federal investigators win access to limo in deadly crash

Campaign cash paid Trump foe’s legal bills after #MeToo fall

Serving warrants is inherently dangerous, experts say

Witness: Exec gave lap dance to doctor in drug bribes scheme

National News
