AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 12:00 am 01/07/2019 12:00am
Gov. Newsom points to California exceptionalism, challenges

Expert: Census citizenship question would hurt Latino count

Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time

Man pleads guilty to killing 6 in between driving for Uber

Prosecutor: Duo attacked wrong car in deadly drive-by

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to groping young man at bar

Apparent suicide of Nevada death-row inmate spurs questions

Teachers elected amid wave of activism turn to governing

Woman sentenced to life as teen in killing wins clemency

Environmental groups withdraw from Oregon wolf plan talks

National News
