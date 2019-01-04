202.5
AP Top U.S. News at 2:14 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 12:00 am 01/04/2019 12:00am
Powerful Chicago council member charged in federal probe

AP Exclusive: Big jump in US Catholic dioceses naming names

With slump in iPhone sales, are we post Peak Smartphone?

Zinke denies report that he lied to Interior investigators

7 killed after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway

Sketch released of suspect in shooting of Texas girl

Police identify woman sought in Las Vegas manicurist death

Charles Manson follower, murderer recommended for parole

Governor calls off planned shutdown of NYC subway line

Embattled Zinke defends legacy after leaving Trump Cabinet

