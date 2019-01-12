202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 12:00 am 01/12/2019 12:00am
Share

Granddad: Wisconsin girl has no link to suspected kidnapper

Wisconsin kidnapping, killing suspect lived under the radar

Ex-kidnapping victims: Jayme Closs needs space, time to heal

Technology brings images of Holocaust survivors to life

Shutdown puts strain on hundreds of Native American tribes

Storm dumps snow on Midwest; at least 5 dead in crashes

Democrats roll out big health care proposals in the states

Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly

Federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on

Shirley Boone, wife of Pat Boone and philanthropist, dies

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500