AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 12:00 am 01/16/2019 12:00am
FBI: Man wanted to attack White House with anti-tank rocket

Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay

Battles expected in many states over abortion-related bills

Robert Durst defense: Evidence could be ‘game over’ for heir

Michigan State President Engler says he’ll resign next week

Chicago awaits 2 historic hearings in fatal police shooting

Falling tree kills man as storm lashes California

ACLU: Government mistakenly wanted to deport US veteran

3 months after deadly NY crash, NTSB has yet to inspect limo

Kidnap suspect’s lawyers: Confession problematic for defense

