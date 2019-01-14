AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EST

Kidnapping suspect targeted girl after seeing her get on bus Parents wonder if kids are learning amid Los Angeles strike Man who took 2 women hostage at UPS facility is dead Utility seeks bankruptcy protection…
Kidnapping suspect targeted girl after seeing her get on bus
Parents wonder if kids are learning amid Los Angeles strike
Man who took 2 women hostage at UPS facility is dead
Utility seeks bankruptcy protection over California fires
‘Miracle’ flight survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide
Company known for deep cost-cutting offers to buy Gannett
Son sentenced for killing, dismembering mom in Hawaii
Honolulu city attorney targeted in federal corruption probe
California appeals justice facing sex misconduct discipline
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.