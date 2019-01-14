202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 12:00 am 01/14/2019 12:00am
Share

Kidnapping suspect targeted girl after seeing her get on bus

Parents wonder if kids are learning amid Los Angeles strike

Man who took 2 women hostage at UPS facility is dead

Utility seeks bankruptcy protection over California fires

‘Miracle’ flight survivors mark decade of thankfulness

Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide

Company known for deep cost-cutting offers to buy Gannett

Son sentenced for killing, dismembering mom in Hawaii

Honolulu city attorney targeted in federal corruption probe

California appeals justice facing sex misconduct discipline

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500