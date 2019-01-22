202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 12:00 am 01/22/2019 12:00am
Latest: Los Angeles teachers OK contract, will end strike

Los Angeles teachers approve contract, end strike

Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals

Supervisor of Navy SEAL charged in war crime case

Salvadoran man to be charged in 4 fatal shootings in Nevada

Political shifts, sales slump cast shadow over gun industry

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Boys school shuts down amid fallout over Washington videos

AP-NORC Poll: Disasters influence thinking on climate change

Student tackled for stealing own car settles suit for $1.25M

