AP Top U.S. News at 10:17 p.m. EST

Texas landowners dig in to fight Trump’s border wall Au pairs win $65.5 million settlement in Denver lawsuit Federal shutdown delays some state road, bridge contracts Comatose woman who had baby is hospitalized, police say…
Texas landowners dig in to fight Trump’s border wall
Au pairs win $65.5 million settlement in Denver lawsuit
Federal shutdown delays some state road, bridge contracts
Comatose woman who had baby is hospitalized, police say
Routine food inspections halted by US government shutdown
Judge frees Palestinian man from 2-year immigration hold
Federal judge strikes down Iowa law on undercover ag workers
US officials declare end to outbreak from romaine lettuce
Teacher strike delayed in second-largest US school district
Judge proposes ordering PG&E to shut off power for wildfires
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.