AP Top U.S. News at 10:17 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 9, 2019 12:00 am 01/09/2019 12:00am
Texas landowners dig in to fight Trump’s border wall

Au pairs win $65.5 million settlement in Denver lawsuit

Federal shutdown delays some state road, bridge contracts

Comatose woman who had baby is hospitalized, police say

Routine food inspections halted by US government shutdown

Judge frees Palestinian man from 2-year immigration hold

Federal judge strikes down Iowa law on undercover ag workers

US officials declare end to outbreak from romaine lettuce

Teacher strike delayed in second-largest US school district

Judge proposes ordering PG&E to shut off power for wildfires

National News
