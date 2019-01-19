202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 19, 2019 12:00 am 01/19/2019 12:00am
A scaled-down, but still angry, Women’s March returns

Shutdown leads to delays in lawsuits against government

More lenient state laws could chill low-alcohol beer market

Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases

Storm that carpeted Midwest with snow barrels to New England

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Sociologist and intellectual, Nathan Glazer, dead at 95

Trump celebrates new citizens in Oval Office ceremony

Students in ‘MAGA’ hats mock Native American after rally

Frances R. Mears, longtime AP reporter and manager, dies

