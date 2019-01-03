202.5
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 11:12 pm 01/03/2019 11:12pm
In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, an Indian Sikh warrior blows fire as he displays traditional martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu, India. The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, will be marked on Jan. 5. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File)

An Indian Sikh warrior blows fire during a display of traditional martial art skills in Jammu, India.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a woman holds incense and prays for health and fortune on New Year’s Day at the Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing.

Thai worshippers take turns lying in coffins at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok in the belief that it helps them get rid of bad luck in the new year.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

