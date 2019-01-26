202
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 3:29 am 01/26/2019 03:29am
A dog waits for the start of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlicky Horach, Czech Republic, on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a festival for a local saint in a Belgian village, the lunar eclipse seen from Rio de Janeiro and coverage of the U.S. partial government shutdown.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 19-25, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

