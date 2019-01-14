202.5
Another Lockheed littoral combat ship commissioned by Navy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 14, 2019 5:24 pm 01/14/2019 05:24pm
The USS Wichita, another Lockheed Martin Corp. littoral combat ship, was put into service Jan. 12 and is heading up a mine countermeasures division at a Florida naval station.

The ship, the nation’s seventh Freedom-variant LCS, was known as LCS 13 until its commissioning. It part of the Pentagon’s effort to field affordable ships that are small enough to make their way into shallow waters and maneuver in tight spots. 

We recently told you about LCS 15, the future USS Billings, which completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan last month and is slated for delivery this spring. Ships don’t take their formal names until they all testing is done and they are formally commissioned, meaning put into service.

And we also showed you footage of LCS 19, the future USS St. Louis, being dropped into the Menominee River in Wisconsin on a cold December weekend. The sideways launch at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, is the precursor to testing, trials and delivery…

Topics:
business Business & Finance lockheed martin USS Wichita Washington Business Journal
