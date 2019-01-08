Angela Davis says snub harms indivisibility of human rights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Activist Angela Davis is criticizing a decision by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to rescind a planned human rights award for her as an attack against justice for all. The 74-year-old…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Activist Angela Davis is criticizing a decision by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to rescind a planned human rights award for her as an attack against justice for all.

The 74-year-old Birmingham native said Monday that she’ll return to her hometown despite the snub, only now for an alternative event.

Davis said the board wouldn’t tell her why it’s denying her the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award. She said she later learned that her “long-term support of justice for Palestine was at issue.”

Davis has been an outspoken activist for decades, and says she’s just as passionate about opposing anti-Semitism as she is about racism. She said punishing her for pressuring the state of Israel to stop mistreating Palestinians is an attack “against the spirit of indivisibility of justice.”

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.