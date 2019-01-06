202.5
Home » National News » Alaska Airlines flights back…

Alaska Airlines flights back in the air after power outage

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 9:05 am 01/06/2019 09:05am
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines flights are back in the air after a nationwide ground stop that was apparently caused by a power outage.

The airline says all its flights were grounded between about 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday after a power outage in the Seattle area, where its operations are based.

Airline spokeswoman Oriana Branon says the power went out around 3:30 a.m. and came back on about an hour and a half later.

She says 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.

She says inconvenienced customers are being offered compensation on a case by case basis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500